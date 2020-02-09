Eastern Illinois University’s College of Arts and Humanities announces that applications for the Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund are now being accepted.
Activities in music, theater arts, creative writing, poetry and the visual arts are eligible for Jaenike Fund support. The application deadline is Feb. 15 with notification in March.
The Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund supports up to half of the overall budget costs for activities directed to a primarily non-university audience and should focus on audiences recognized as underserved in the arts. Schools, nonprofit organizations, divisions of Lake Land College, Eastern Illinois University, as well as individual artists and ensembles are welcome to apply.
Projects serving the east-central Illinois area (roughly within a 50-mile radius of Charleston) are given priority. Grants will not be awarded for the purchasing of equipment or to individual artists to support the creation of works of art.
The fund is administered by the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Eastern Illinois University.
Organizations and individuals interested in submitting a Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund application should contact Dan Crews at Eastern’s Doudna Fine Arts Center at 217-581-8513 or decrews@eiu.edu.
