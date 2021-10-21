Bierman comes from a history of sales and marketing and will be an asset to the company’s sales department.
“We are excited to bring Jack into this role at Stevens. I believe the background knowledge he brings to the team will be a great benefit and provide new, innovative ideas for us to work with,” said Mike Gibson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Stevens.
This position became available due to a retirement. Stevens employees are typically around for the long haul, as the company is 100% employee-owned and the ESOP Program provides an opportunity for early retirement.
When asked about joining Stevens, Bierman said, “I am eager to learn this industry and put my skills to work and succeed here at Stevens.”
Stevens Industries Inc. is an industry leader in commercial casework, millwork, countertops and solid and decorative surfaces.
