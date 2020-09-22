Exceptional efforts in the classroom and in their communities helped this year’s Chancellor’s Scholars at Southern Illinois University Carbondale stand out from their peers.
The Chancellor’s Scholarship, SIU’s most prestigious award, is a significant achievement for the students as it covers tuition, fees, room and board for four years. Twenty-six students are receiving this year’s awards.
A total of 258 students participated in the Chancellor’s and University Excellence Scholarship Interview Weekend. The selections were based on the students’ ACT or SAT scores, their academic credentials submitted at the time of admission, an essay and personal interview. The applicants also have a record of leadership in their communities and participation in numerous extracurricular activities.
The award is renewable for three years, contingent upon the students maintaining a 3.0 or higher GPA and completing 20 hours of community service and campus leadership activities per year.
Among those receiving the scholarship is Jacelyn Street, of Newton Community High School. She is the daughter of Marcia and Shad Street.
An Illinois State Scholar and class valedictorian, Street was an all-state selection in chorus. She served as the school’s student body president and class officer, and was an all-state selection in tennis for three seasons. She was also involved in numerous clubs and activities, including marching band, high school musicals and the Diocesan Youth Ministry Advisory Council and Catholic Heart Work Camp. She is majoring in physiology.
