J&R Collision Centers announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Walk’s Auto Body Inc. of Teutopolis, growing their footprint to five locations.
“Doug Walk has spent decades building an incredible asset for the Effingham/Teutopolis communities. There is a history between Doug and our family when it comes to this industry. Early on, Doug spent some time working for dad in the days of Roger’s Body Shop,” said Jake Buhnerkempe, Co-Founder of J&R Collision Centers. “Doug then went on to build an outstanding business of his own. We can’t help but feel like things are almost coming full circle; that we can welcome the successes he’s created back into the J&R Collision family. Effingham County has always been home, and having this opportunity to expand locally has been great. Our goal is to continue to reach out to area communities to provide them with a first-class service.”
Doug Walk started Walk’s Auto Body Inc. in 1997.
“It’s been an incredible journey to provide a quality service to all of the customers I’ve been able to help over the years. I’m thankful for each and every one of them,” said Walk. “As this chapter closes, I was happy to be able to find a local successor, who I know will continue to grow what I have built, and has the passion to continue to provide an incredible service to all of my existing customers.”
J&R Collision Centers is the father and son duo of Roger and Jake Buhnerkempe of Effingham.
“We are excited to take what Doug has built, and continue to grow it to the next level. With the resources we have in place company-wide, we are excited to grow the business, bring in some new equipment, and invest in the staff,” Buhnerkempe said.
Buhnerkempe hopes Walk’s Auto Body employees will transition with the acquisition and remain with the collision center as long as they wish. He also pointed out they have added additional personnel to the administration staff to ensure all locations have the appropriate resources to provide the excellent service they are known for.
Business operations will transfer to J&R Collision Centers LLC Thursday, Sept. 1.
