J&J Ventures Gaming LLC, an Illinois-based leader in distributed gaming and amusements operations, which is majority owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), announced further expansion into the Western United States as they enter into an agreement to acquire Golden Entertainment’s distributed gaming segment. Golden Entertainment, headquartered in Las Vegas, has nearly 1,100 locations combined in Nevada and Montana and are known for creating world-class experiences for the past 20 years.
With this purchase, J&J now serves nearly 4,500 locations in gaming and amusements.
“Golden Entertainment has created a brilliant business model. They have been a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and have kept service and integrity at the forefront. J&J’s values align, which made the decision to acquire effortless. We are honored to welcome all Golden customers and employees and look forward to new growth opportunities,” said J&J Gaming’s CEO Bob Willenborg.
Golden Entertainment’s Executive Vice President of Operations, Blake Sartini II said, “J&J Gaming has a proven track record and a very respectable reputation. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our route customers and employees. As we move forward, the future is bright as new leadership steps in to oversee Golden Route Operations.”
David Quick, Managing Director and Assistant Portfolio Manager in Oaktree’s Special Situations Group, added, “Oaktree is thrilled to partner with the outstanding employees of J&J and Golden to create the largest distributed gaming operator in North America by revenue. We are excited for the future of distributed gaming and additional expansion opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.