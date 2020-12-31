J&J Ventures Gaming LLC and J&J Ventures Amusements LLC announced its acquisition of Awesome Hand Services LLC and A.H. Entertainers, a division of A.H. Management Group Inc. located in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.
In the transaction, J&J is purchasing all gaming and amusement operations of Awesome Hand Gaming and A.H. Entertainers, a leading supplier of technology, marketing and customer service. With this purchase, J&J now serves nearly 3,000 locations in gaming and amusements.
“We are honored to bring these two companies together to provide the absolute best experience for the locations we partner with. Awesome Hand Gaming exudes excellence in customer service. J&J will proudly carry on this tradition as we welcome all Awesome Hand Gaming customers and employees,” said J&J Ventures CEO Bob Willenborg.
“The success of our locations has always been at the forefront, especially during these unprecedented times. The locations we serve have become family and we know J&J will provide the attention our locations need.” said Managing Partner Chris McSwain. “I could not be prouder to be part of the J&J team.”
The Illinois Video Gaming Act was enacted and approved by Illinois lawmakers in 2009 to help raise funds to repair schools and fix roads. State and municipalities share in the revenue generated through gaming. J&J Gaming was one of the first terminal operators to be licensed in Illinois in January of 2012 and went live in October of 2012.
The companies, which will remain headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, have been innovating and operating since 1929. Today, the J&J Gaming division provides expertise in gaming management and route operations to the video gaming industry. J&J Amusements is a leading operator for dart machines, pool tables, jukeboxes, ATM, etc.
