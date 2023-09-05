J&J Ventures Gaming LLC announced its acquisition of substantially all assets of JHey Enterprises LLC, a terminal operator with locations in the Northern Illinois area. JHey is a family-operated terminal operator with expertise in providing services to gaming cafes, bars and restaurants.
The acquisition of JHey Enterprises LLC increases the number of locations serviced by J&J Gaming to over 2,600 across Illinois and nearly 4,500 gaming locations across North America upon the completion of its recent agreement to acquire Golden Route Operations LLC in Nevada and Montana.
“Getting to work alongside another family-operated Terminal Operator is a rarity. The values and efforts of JHey Enterprises and their team members are a true testament to their success. The Owner, Jim Heyman, has built and founded his company on a service that provides for small businesses in Northern Illinois and we are prepared to provide the standard Jim and his team have put in place for their locations,” said J&J Gaming CEO Bob Willenborg.
“Since our start in the video gaming industry, our partnered establishments have found great success with our service and industry experts. We are proud to now work with J&J Gaming, an operator with great history, offerings and vision for the future of the industry,” said Heyman, owner of JHey Enterprises LLC.
The Illinois Video Gaming Act was enacted and approved by Illinois lawmakers in 2009 to help raise funds to repair schools and fix roads. The state and local municipalities share in the revenue generated from video gaming terminals placed in locations licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board. J&J Gaming was one of the first terminal operators to be licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board in January 2012 and went “live” with gaming operations in October 2012.
J&J Ventures Gaming and J&J Ventures Amusements are headquartered in Effingham, where their predecessor, J&J Ventures Inc., began route operations in 1929. Today, J&J Gaming is one of the largest terminal operators in Illinois and Pennsylvania with plans to operate in Montana and Nevada.
