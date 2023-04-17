J&J Ventures Gaming announced its acquisition of substantially all assets of Illinois Gold Rush Inc, a terminal operator with offices in Alton, Illinois, and Florissant, Missouri. As one of the first terminal operators to be licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board, Illinois Gold Rush served 50 licensed gaming locations across the State. Tom Parsons, president of Illinois Gold Rush, and his employees will be joining the J&J team and will continue to provide service to their many customers.
The acquisition of Illinois Gold Rush’s assets increases the number of locations serviced by J&J Gaming to over 2,500 across Illinois and nearly 4,500 gaming locations across North America upon the completion of its recent agreement to acquire Golden Route Operations, LLC in Nevada and Montana.
“Illinois Gold Rush brings an individualized approach to all its locations. Tom and his team have been a steady, guiding hand for their customers with deep, industry-proven knowledge. J&J Gaming will ensure that the locations Illinois Gold Rush serviced will receive the same attention to detail and dedication from our team that they have come to expect, but will also benefit from J&J’s deep bench of experienced employees. We are excited to welcome Illinois Gold Rush and its customers to the J&J team,” said J&J Gaming CEO Bob Willenborg.
“I am confident that our gaming locations will continue their successes with J&J Gaming as their operator. J&J Gaming has made it clear that they are an industry leader and a true partner to all of its locations by providing high-powered services,” said Parsons.
The Illinois Video Gaming Act was enacted and approved by Illinois lawmakers in 2009 to help raise funds to repair schools and fix roads. The state and local municipalities share in the revenue generated from video gaming terminals placed in locations licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board.
J&J Gaming was one of the first terminal operators to be licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board in January 2012 and went "live" with gaming operations in October 2012.
J&J Ventures Gaming and J&J Ventures Amusements are headquartered in Effingham, where their predecessor, J&J Ventures Inc., began route operations in 1929. Today, J&J Gaming is one of the largest terminal operators in Illinois and Pennsylvania with plans to operate in Montana and Nevada.
J&J Amusements is an operator of nongaming devices like dart machines, pool tables, jukeboxes, ATMs and other amusement devices across the United States.
