J&J Ventures Gaming LLC announced its acquisition of Illinois Gaming Systems LLC, located in Naperville, Illinois.
In the transaction, J&J Ventures Gaming is purchasing all gaming operations of Illinois Gaming Systems, which excels in service, operations and marketing in the gaming industry. With this purchase, J&J now serves nearly 3,300 locations in gaming and amusements.
“Service and integrity are integral qualities of J&J. The integration of the IGS team allows us to strengthen these aspects and provide more to our partner locations as well as the J&J team. We are honored to welcome all IGS customers and employees and look forward to new relationships,” said J&J Ventures CEO Bob Willenborg.
“We are extremely excited about integrating with one of the largest and most respected terminal operators in Illinois. This powerful combination will provide additional resources and growth to our IGS family,” said COO Chris Cunning.
IGS and its affiliates in Oregon and West Virginia have specialized in the operation and development of the highest grossing video gaming retail establishments throughout the United States since 1992. IGS affiliates in Oregon and West Virginia operate and own video gaming establishments, just like IGS clients in Illinois.
The Illinois Video Gaming Act was enacted and approved by Illinois lawmakers in 2009 to help raise funds to repair schools and fix roads. State and municipalities share in the revenue generated through gaming. J&J Gaming was one of the first terminal operators to be licensed in Illinois in January of 2012 and went "live" in October of 2012.
J&J Ventures Gaming and J&J Ventures Amusements are headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.
