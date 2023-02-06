J&J Ventures Gaming announced the extension of its executive team, which includes Jeff Pryor, COO; Pam Hemmen, CMO; Brenda Niebrugge, CAO; Jeff Hardiek, CTO; and Bill Martin, VP of Sales – Illinois.
Matthew Hortenstine serves as General Counsel to J&J Ventures Gaming and joined the team in December of 2021. Before starting at J&J, Matt was in private practice for over 25 years, where his practice focused primarily in the energy development, governmental relations and gaming industry sectors. He brings in-depth experience and knowledge of the gaming industry and governmental relations in Illinois and other states across the US where J&J continues to pursue growth opportunities.
Ed Farrell started at J&J as Chief Financial Officer in July of 2022. Ed has held executive roles in the Gaming Industry and has over 30 years experience primarily in Finance and Leadership positions. He possesses a demonstrated history of working in the leisure, travel and the tourism industry, including the development and management of gaming operations in multiple jurisdictions. Throughout his career, he has overseen investment, development strategies and daily operations in multiple jurisdictions throughout North America and now brings those experiences to J&J.
Scott Totty joined J&J as Ventures Chief Revenue Officer in October of 2022. Scott leaves behind a successful sales leadership and sales execution career as a key executive of the Oracle Corporation.
Scott’s powerful leadership skills, governance, new business development and team management, along with his ability to increase sales through coaching, educating, and motivating his team to accomplish individual and team goals, are just a few of the key reasons J&J knew he would be a great fit.
Pamela Johnson joined J&J in November 2021 as Vice President of Human Resources. Pam brings a wealth of knowledge as an accomplished senior human resources executive with over 25 years of experience enabling the growth of companies through her respectful and energetic leadership. She has a proven track record of strategically developing and implementing all areas of human resources for fast-paced growing companies such as Bass Pro Shops and Panera Bread. Pam is an excellent addition to the J&J team due to her experience, leadership and cultural philosophy.
Despite many challenges from COVID involving industry shutdowns, shortages and other lasting effects, J&J successfully acquired 12 existing gaming companies during that time frame. From these acquisitions, J&J went from serving 1,060 gaming partner locations in 2019 to over 2,400 in 2022. A percentage growth of 131%. To keep up in servicing all J&J's gaming establishments, the company has grown from its 396 employees in 2020 to now just over 600 employees, which are comprised of gaming, amusements, leagues and NADO team members.
J&J Ventures Gaming and J&J Ventures Amusements are headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, where their predecessor, J&J Ventures Inc., began route operations in 1929. Today J&J Gaming is one of the largest terminal operators in Illinois and Pennsylvania, where it provides expertise in gaming management and route operations through its 24/7 service, detailed reporting, fast and flexible payouts, a full-service marketing team, and more. J&J Amusements is a leading operator of non-gaming devices like dart machines, pool tables, jukeboxes, ATMs, and other amusement devices.
