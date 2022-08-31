J&J Gaming's player rewards program, Player PAYBACK, has been shortlisted by the Global Gaming Awards for Customer Loyalty Program of the Year.
The Global Gaming Awards, hosted in Las Vegas, celebrates leaders in the gaming industry each year. Player PAYBACK is being recognized for always putting customer rewards at the heart of its operation: Patrons not only have the chance to win prizes from their favorite gaming locations through customized giveaways and prizes but can also earn J&J points toward brand-name gear and other merchandise. By participating in Player PAYBACK, locations get more opportunities to create loyal customers and increased interactions with every patron who enters their establishments to check in on the onsite kiosk.
The recognition was made possible thanks to J&J’s partnering locations and patrons, the company stated in a press release. Player PAYBACK promises to continue expanding and providing more chances to win big at over 1,000-plus participating locations with new prizes and sweepstakes.
J&J Ventures Gaming and J&J Ventures Amusements are headquartered in Effingham, where their predecessor, J&J Ventures Inc., began route operations in 1929. Today, J&J Ventures Gaming provides expertise in gaming management and route operations through 24/7 service, detailed reporting, fast and flexible payouts, a full-service marketing team, and more. J&J Ventures Amusements is a leading operator for dart machines, pool tables, jukeboxes and ATMs.
