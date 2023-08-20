J&J Ventures Gaming LLC has been listed on Inc. Magazine 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. J&J Gaming was named No. 2,580 for the 2023 award year.
The Inc. 5000 list honors privately owned businesses and their leaders across the entire US for innovative achievements and for creating sustainable growth and opportunity.
Since the start of video gaming, J&J continues to be committed to its over 520 employees, 2,600-plus partnering locations, and all the communities in which it serves.
"To be further recognized by Inc. Magazine in their 5000 series brings great satisfaction and reward to the J&J Gaming team. We are truly dedicated to the industry and our gaming partners. This award honors the hard work and persistent growth our team members are pursuing day in and day out. Our dedication and diligence for reliable service, innovative ideas, and our pursuit of expansion will continue steadfast, ensuring the success of our partner locations,” said CEO Bob Willenborg.
J&J Ventures Gaming and J&J Ventures Amusements are headquartered in Effingham, where their predecessor, J&J Ventures Inc., began route operations in 1929. Today, J&J Gaming is one of the largest terminal operators in the United States. J&J Amusements is a leading operator of non-gaming devices like dart machines, pool tables, jukeboxes, ATMs and other amusement devices across the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.