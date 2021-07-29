J&J Ventures Gaming is the first terminal operator to be awarded the contract of providing Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) at the 2021 Illinois state fairs in both Springfield and DuQuoin.
Illinois State Fair in Springfield will run from Aug. 12 to 22 and DuQuoin State Fair from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6. J&J Gaming is partnering with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Gaming Board, and Scientific Games to bring this new experience to fairgoers.
A total of 50 Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) will be available for play across the Springfield State Fairgrounds at the following five locations: The Grandstand, The Shed, and at air-conditioned Gaming Units at each of the Coors Light, Bud Light, and Miller tents. Following this, J&J Gaming will also have 30 terminals at the DuQuoin State Fair at the Grandstand, and two J&J Gaming Units at the Beer Tent. Machines will be live for select hours each day, based on the liquor pouring license at each fair. ID Scanners will also be placed at the entrance of each gaming area to ensure patrons are of legal age, 21 and older. For more information on gaming locations, the State Fair maps and hours, visit the J&J Gaming website at jjventures.com/illinois-state-fair.
