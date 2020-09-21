J&J Amusements’ Director of Business Development, Sam Westgate, was appointed President of the Amusement and Music Operators Association's (AMOA) 2021-2022 Board. Sam's appointment will begin at the close of the 2021 Amusement Expo on March 18, 2021.
The appointment came from a hybrid version of the AMOA's Mid-Year Board Meeting that was conducted this past weekend in Hollywood, Florida. Directors had the options of attending the three-day meeting in person or virtually, which resulted in selection of the 2021-2022 board.
The AMOA is a national trade association that promotes and strengthens the currency-operated machine industry. During their time on the board, Sam and the other members will work to unite operators and other professionals beyond the scope of amusement machines by providing the tools and support to help businesses grow and thrive.
"The Board of Directors of the AMOA are a highly energetic and dedicated group of individuals that, as a team, have done and will continue to do many great things for our industry," said J&J Amusements’ Sam Westgate. “It has been exciting to be part of that team for the past decade. I am honored by their confidence in me for the position of AMOA President. This will no doubt be a rewarding experience.”
J&J Amusements has been providing partners with dart machines, pool tables, leagues, jukeboxes, ATMs and more to improve patron experience since 1929.
