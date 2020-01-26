The Altamont Community High School student council is asking area schools and their communities to help local foster children.
Many items are needed such as diaper bags, bottles and pacifiers. Items may be gently used and from a smoke-free home or brand new. Other items needed include socks for teen girls and boys, pajamas for kids, diaper ointment and teething rings.
All items donated will go to Fostering Hope organization and placed in the Effingham DCFS building for the investigators to use when placing kids in homes.
Collection of these items will be during the NTC basketball games Jan. 28-31. Contact Teresa Lee at tlee@altamontschools.org or 618-483-6194 for more information
