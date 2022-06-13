Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 17 new troopers from Cadet Class 136 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield recently. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 295. The new troopers have reported to seven ISP patrol districts throughout the state.
“I’m proud to welcome Cadet Class 136 into the ranks of the Illinois State Police, marking the seventh cohort of my administration and the first during ISP’s centennial,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “Their cultural, interpersonal and tactical training has prepared them for the most excellent force in the nation. I offer them my congratulations and my gratitude on behalf of the people of Illinois.”
ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly welcomed the new troopers after delivering the Oath of an Officer.
“ISP Cadet Class 136 is the first class to graduate during ISP’s Centennial year – a year when we celebrate 100 years of integrity, service and pride,” said Kelly. “With the goal of adding 300 more troopers over the next year, these troopers will be the vanguard for the start of the next 100 years of the Illinois State Police.”
Cadet Class 136 was a Fast Track class, or accelerated training program, for certified police officers to become a state trooper. In order to be eligible for the Fast Track class, now referred to as the Lateral Entry Training Program, applicants must be a current certified police officer having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.
The 17 newest troopers have completed a demanding 14-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more. Cadet Class 136 is the third Fast-Track class since 2020.
In addition to the 14-week Fast-Track academy training, troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 27 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program are advanced to solo-patrol status.
The new officers have been assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran troopers in the effort to safeguard the public and Illinois roadways. Among them is:
- District 12 Effingham, one cadet
Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board (ISPMB) website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.
