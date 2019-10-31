ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Cumberland, Clay, Effingham and Fayette counties during November. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on the fatal four violations, which contribute most often to traffic crashes and fatalities:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
The ISP will increase daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois. Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Fayette county during November. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.
The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.
RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Fayette counties during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours. Officers will strictly enforce violations including:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations
Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Clay, Effingham and Jasper counties during November. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.