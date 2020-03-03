Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Commander Captain Cory Ristvedt announces ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham, Clay and Marion counties during March.
NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours. Officers will strictly enforce violations including:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations
ISP also will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion counties during March.
OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.
The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement.
