Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Commander Cpt. Cory Ristvedt announced the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Clay counties during June.
NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours.
ISP also will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette and Marion counties during June.
The ISP will increase daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws.
Officers will strictly enforce violations including:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.
