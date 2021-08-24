ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Clay counties during September. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.
Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident:
• Eating or drinking (non-alcoholic beverages) increases the risk by three times.
• Sending a text message increases the risk by four times.
• Reaching for an object increases the risk by eight times.
• Reading a text message can take a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds.
Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following:
• All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet.
• All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
• Drivers under the age of 18 are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free.
• All drivers are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.
• School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even hands-free.
• It is illegal to use a cellphone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.
This distracted driving enforcement campaign is made possible by traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
ISP also will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Clay counties during September. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours. Officers will strictly enforce violations including:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
