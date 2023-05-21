Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 9 Commander Captain Nathan Douglas announced ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham County during June.
This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.
Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident:
• Eating or drinking (non-alcoholic beverages) increases the risk by three times.
• Sending a text message increases the risk by four times.
• Reaching for an object increases the risk by eight times.
• Reading a text message can take a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds.
Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following:
• All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending or receiving text messages or communication and from browsing the internet.
• All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
• Drivers under the age of 19 are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free.
• All drivers are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.
• School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even hands-free.
• It is illegal to use a cellphone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.
ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Effingham County during June.
The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.
ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S. nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.
ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Fayette, Effingham and Marion counties during June.
NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours.
Officers will strictly enforce violations including:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations
Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.
The patrols are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.