The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year. As millions of travelers take to Illinois roadways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander Captain Louis Kink wants to remind motorists to drive safely.
The ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities. ISP troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will aggressively enforce Fatal Four violations; speeding, DUI, distracted driving and seat belts.
Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seat belt, and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages can reduce your chances of being involved in a traffic crash.
The ISP will be doing its part to help keep everyone safe by removing intoxicated drivers from roadways. Remember buzzed driving is drunk driving. Troopers will also be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted.
“There will be a large volume of traffic on the roadways through Sunday,” said Kink. “We will be increasing patrols to watch for motorists who may be driving in an unsafe manner. I encourage every motorist to drive sober, obey the speed limit, make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up properly, and put down the phone. Also, please drive courteously, give plenty of room between vehicles, use the left lane for passing only and use your turn signals. Be alert and move over and slow down for all stopped motorists and emergency vehicles. Share the road responsibly with everyone and get to your destination safely. District 10 troopers want everyone to have a safe and fun holiday.”
The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket. The Click It or Ticket campaign is underway and will end on Dec. 2. The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen throughout the state through the holiday period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.