For the sixth consecutive year, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt, announces District 12 is partnering with local, state and federal agencies to promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains.
Rail Safety Week is taking place Sept. 22-28. To promote rail safety awareness and education and prevent injuries and fatalities, Ristvedt has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various railroad grade crossings. Drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property will be cited. In addition to enforcement efforts, the ISP is also committed to changing behavior through education. Throughout the week, officers will be sharing rail safety information with the public.
“All modes of transportation must work safely together”, said Ristvedt. “Whether we are driving, walking or riding near train tracks, we must remain alert; mistakes with trains are deadly”, he added.
When crossing railroad tracks, motorists must always obey the law and be aware of their surroundings. Remember it is against the law to stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks and anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing. Highway-rail grade crossings are typically marked by white stop lines located on the pavement in advance of the crossing, and if not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm.
Also remember it is against the law for pedestrians to go around a protective gate or disobey warning lights or bells.
In 2018, there were over 2,200 railroad crossing collisions involving motor vehicles nationwide, which resulted in over 560 injuries and over 170 fatalities. In 2018, there were over 109 railroad crossing collisions in Illinois involving motor vehicles; these collisions resulted in 34 injuries and 17 fatalities. Additionally, there were 44 trespassing incidents on railroad property in Illinois, which resulted in 18 injuries and 26 fatalities. Last year, Illinois ranked second in the nation in grade crossing fatalities and fifth in the nation in trespassing fatalities.
For more information on Rail Safety Week visit: https://oli.org/about-us/news/railsafety-week-2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.