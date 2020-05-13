Due to concern for the health and safety of those who attend, the annual Memorial Day service at Island Creek Cemetery are canceled for 2020.
Island Creek Cemetery is located in Grove Township rural Montrose.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 12:37 am
