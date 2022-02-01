The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced Illinois schools and nonprofit organizations served nearly 18 million meals last summer during the months of June, July and August under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
ISBE is now seeking additional school districts, community organizations, churches, camps, park districts and others to serve as SFSP sponsors and/or sites for this coming summer. Sponsors and sites help Illinois continue to ensure all children have access to healthy meals year-round even when schools are not in session.
“Many students rely on our schools for their meals, and we know that need doesn’t end with the start of summer break," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Nutrition plays such a vital role for successful learning and development. We sincerely thank our many schools and other program sponsors who step up during the summer months to help fight hunger and keep our students full and ready to learn when the school year starts up again.”
Organizations interested in participating in ISBE's summer meals programs in 2022 can obtain more information by calling ISBE's Nutrition Department at 800-545-7892, emailing cnp@isbe.net, or visiting the ISBE SFSP website. Calhoun, Carroll, Dewitt, Edwards, Jasper, Jo Daviess, Monroe, Piatt, Pope, Putnam, Richland, Scott, Wabash, Washington and Wayne counties had no summer meals sites in 2021.
Families in need of meals should contact their school if they have questions about available meal services during the summer months. Families can also call 800-359-2163, text “FOOD" (or “COMIDA”) to 304-304, or visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) website to find nearby meal sites not located at their school that are open to all children and youth age 18 and under. ISBE partners with No Kid Hungry and the Illinois Hunger Coalition to operate the hotline, which refers families to the nearest summer meals serving sites.
The SFSP is funded by the USDA and administered by ISBE in partnership with local organizations across the state. The program provides funding to public or private nonprofit Local Education Agencies; entities of state, local, municipal, or county government; residential camps; organizations with 501(c)(3) status; and faith-based organizations to serve nutritious meals to children during the summer months when schools are not in session.
Learn more about ISBE Child Nutrition Programs at www.isbe.net/nutrition.
