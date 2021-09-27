The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is asking educators, parents, students and community organizations to give their input on fiscal year 2023 state funding for public education.
ISBE is accepting testimony in writing and at three budget hearings during the month of October. ISBE wants to hear from communities across the state about what investments will best support students.
“Now that all Illinois school districts have returned safely to in-person learning, our focus is on how we can meet both the academic and social emotional needs of our state’s 2 million students,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “This is a chance to make sure everyone’s voices are heard in the state budgeting process. We need our school leaders, teachers, parents and community advocates to tell us what investments would make the biggest difference.”
The input ISBE receives will inform the agency’s advocacy for equitable funding for all students in FY 2023. ISBE will submit its recommendation for state education funding to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the General Assembly in January.
Individuals wishing to participate must submit their testimony in writing by completing the online form at www.isbe.net/budget. Individuals are welcome also to speak at one of three budget hearings. ISBE will give equal consideration to all written and oral testimony.
ISBE will host hearings:
4-7 p.m. Oct. 4 (in person at the ISBE office in Springfield). Registration deadline: 11:59 p.m., Sept. 30
4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 (virtual). Registration deadline: 11:59 p.m., Oct. 11
1-4 p.m. Oct. 21 (virtual). Registration deadline: 11:59 p.m., Oct. 18
A map of drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots around the state is available at www.ildceo.net/wifi to enable anyone who needs such access to participate in and/or listen to the virtual hearings.
The State Board of Education is committed to providing equitable opportunities for participation. Persons who need special accommodations, including language translation services, should contact ISBE’s Language Access Coordinator Ana Arrendondo at aarredon@isbe.net or 312-814-5818 or contact ISBE by TTY/TDD at 217-782-1900.
