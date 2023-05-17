Isaac Vahling awarded sheriff's scholarship

Since 1979, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association has awarded at least one student in each county a scholarship. The scholarship must be awarded to an Illinois student, and the student must be attending an Illinois higher learning institution. The scholarship must be applied to tuition, fees or books, and the student must be enrolled for the 2023- 2024 school year.
The scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding scholastic, extracurricular and character qualifications.
This year’s Effingham County Scholarship award winner has a 4.0 out of 4.0 grade-point average and belongs to multiple academic, community, honor and music clubs.
This year’s Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship is awarded to Isaac Vahling, son of Thomas and Cynthia Vahling, of rural Teutopolis.
Isaac is a senior at Teutopolis High School and is attending the University of Illinois in the fall of 2023 to major in Music Education and Music Instrumental Performance.
Hailey Budde, daughter of Brad and Vicky Budde of rural Mason, was selected as first alternate in the scholarship competition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.