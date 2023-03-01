This year's Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale average exceeded all previous sales, averaging $4,440 on the 49 lots offered Feb. 23 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
"This sale continues to be one of the best sources for total performance genetics in the Midwest," says Travis Meteer, Illinois Extension commercial ag educator and IPT sale manager. "During the past 55 years, the sale has sold 4,954 bulls valued at over $9.6 million."
The IPT Bull Sale is a multi-breed sale and offers both older age-advantaged bulls and yearlings.
A yearling Angus bull, Kramer Farms Patriarch 2145, consigned by Keith and Brady Kramer of Farina, topped the sale at $8,250. The buyer was Thomas Laue, Shumway.
The high-selling senior Simmental bull consigned by Bob Fitzpatrick of Milan sold for $8,000 to Pleasant Street Farms of Ohio, Ill.
The high-selling senior Angus bull consigned by Seagraves Angus of Mulberry Grove sold for $7,500.
The high-selling yearling Simmental bull consigned by Fox Creek Cattle of Newton sold for $6,000.
University of Illinois Extension, U of I Department of Animal Sciences and consigning breeders sponsor the annual sale. Vita-Ferm, ABS, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Zoetis 50K, Dearwester Grain and the Illinois Simmental Association provided industry support, Meteer says.
Producers interested in viewing a breakdown of all the prices can visit the IPT Bull Sale website at IPTBullSale.com. Also included on this site are the individual bull prices from the 2023 sale and the numbers and averages from the previous sales.
Seedstock breeders interested in consigning to the 2024 IPT Bull Sale should contact Meteer at 217-430-7030 or wmeteer2@illinois.edu to request a copy of the rules and regulation and nomination form. Nominations need to be made by Dec. 1, 2023, for the 2024 sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.