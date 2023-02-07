During the 2023 Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) annual meeting the delegate body acknowledged five retiring directors. IPPA members serve on the board to discuss the promotion of pork products and meeting the needs of pig farmers across the state. Among those retiring were:
Alan Kollmann
Years of Service: 2010-2022
Alan is the current Past President of the IPPA. During his years on the board, he has served on a variety of committees, including State Fair, Production Tech/Research, and was chair of the Education and Youth committee.
Alan is a third-generation farmer from Effingham County. He has a contract barn with 1,000 head in a feeder-to-finish operation, 100 breed to ween sows, and a small grain farm of corn and soybeans.
Alan and his wife, Michelle, have been married for 23 years. They have four children: Jared, Eric, Justin and Jenna. Alan stays active in his community by being a member of St. Clave Catholic Church, where he serves as the chairman for their Pastoral Council and PSR Director. He is Secretary of the Altamont Unit 10 School Board and is a member of the Altamont Sports Boosters. In his past time, he enjoys attending his children’s sporting events.
Alan would tell anyone that expanding into livestock is a great way to diversify your operation. He feels that being part of the IPPA has helped him stay in touch with the state and national rules and laws that affect his day-to-day business.
The newest At-Large Director is Randy Kuker. Randy has been working in the pork industry since 1998 after he finished serving four years in The United States Marine Corps. He worked in both large and smaller systems in Iowa, Minnesota and most recently Illinois. His background is in both Sow and Grow Finish production and his passion has always been to develop strong teams so that they can execute proven protocols successfully, challenge one another, and look for creative ways to improve performance.
Randy is currently the Director of Livestock at The Equity in Effingham. He oversees a team that markets 300,000 pigs annually for four different producers. They provide health and production management, logistics, record keeping, feed and labor services to their partners.
Randy currently lives in Clinton with his fiancé. They have a blended family of eight children, ranging from 8 to 25 years old, and welcomed their first grandchild last year. They stay busy at home with a 40-head cow/calf operation and a couple of horses. Randy used to be a farrier, and he still likes to do some blacksmithing and enjoys making knives from time to time.
