Each year the Illinois Pork Producers Association offers scholarships to students pursuing a higher education degree, at a two- or four-year institution, who have an interest in the pork industry.
Recipients are selected based on activities, IPPA involvement and an essay explaining the impact of exporting pork through global trade.
“It gives us pride, as an association, to provide these scholarships and see the recipients become an active part of the industry,” says Alan Kollmann, Chair of the IPPA Youth Committee. This committee is responsible for youth activities that IPPA conducts throughout the year, such as ILLI, county ambassadors and scholarships.
IPPA has given nine awards for the 2020-21 school year, totaling $13,500. There are three levels of award dollars: gold, silver and bronze. Funding for these scholarships is made possible through the Wilbert & Carol Keppy Foundation.
Emma Kuhns, the daughter of Stan and Shelly Kuhns of Mason, has been named a gold-level recipient. She will receive a $2,000 contribution to her education at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. This fall she will be a freshman, pursing a degree in Agriculture and Consumer Economics with a concentration in Public Policy and Law (Pre-Law).
Emma hopes to work in Washington D.C. following graduation to advocate for the agriculture industry.
“These recipients excel in advocating for agriculture, especially the pork industry,” says Jenny Jackson, Director of Communications for IPPA. “They are a great representation of our association and have bright futures ahead of them.”
