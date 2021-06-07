Internist James Hildebrandt joins SBL Medical Clinic at Center for Healthy Living

Internal Medicine Physician James Hildebrandt, DO, began his 25-year tenure at Sarah Bush Lincoln in 1996 as an emergency medicine physician. Over the years, he has also served as the president of the medical staff, Medical Director of the Hospitalist program (which he implemented in 2011), and for the past eight years, as Vice President of Medical Affairs. He has been an enthusiastic and committed leader, and he is now returning to his first love: direct patient care.
“Serving in the VP position has been extremely rewarding, especially in implementing new changes to the hospital. But I have really missed the patient interaction element and solving people’s problems with medicine,” Hildebrandt said.
Hildebrandt graduated medical school in 1989 with a strong interest in both internal and emergency medicine. His residency program allowed him to pursue both.
This year, he earned his allergist certification. Allergy immunotherapy, testing, and the treatment of asthma and other allergic diseases is available at the SBL Medical Clinic at Center for Healthy Living.
“I’ve always known that I’m happiest when I am of service to others. I view a physician as a consultant to patients. They are in charge, and I help form a partnership where I suggest things patients may not have thought of. My job is to figure out what their goals are and help them reach those priorities,” Hildebrandt explained.
He is accepting new patients age 12 years and older. People younger than 12 years old can be seen if they require allergy services.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hildebrandt helped develop SBL’s medical policies for hospital and patient safety by keeping abreast of all scientific information as it became available.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was subconsciously a reason I moved back to medicine. I wanted to be in there helping treat patients. It reignited my desire to get back into the clinical arena. I’m jumping back in with both feet,” Hildebrandt said.
In his free time, Hildebrandt spends time with family and his four dogs. He runs, golfs, and plays competitive online chess.
“I look forward to in-person tournaments when those open back up,” Hildebrandt said.
Advanced Practice Providers Tom Dust, PA-C, and Andrew McDevitt, APRN, continue to care for people in the new SBL Medical Clinic.
