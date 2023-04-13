Nearly all Innovative Staff Solutions’ internal employees will be participating in their Spring “#ALLIN” Community Impact Event to benefit each of the communities that they serve across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky.
On May 5, teams will be pitching in to help local not-for-profits they have partnered with to perform a variety of tasks.
“Our teams are pumped to get out there and work within the community,” said Derek Meinhart, ISS President. “It’s inspiring to see such dedication from our staff to support an effort that is so important to our company and culture. We are grateful to be able to help these organizations.”
The ISS Community Impact program drives the ongoing effort to get involved and give back to the communities that have supported the company, in many locations for nearly 30 years. Many popular activities amongst employees include giving blood, volunteering at a local NFP, serving on a local organization, cleaning up the community, participating in fundraising, and making donations to local food banks and shelters.
ISS has partnered with Silk Purse for this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.