Imagine This! Marketing Group (ITMG), a full-service digital marketing agency, has been named both a platinum and gold winner, and received two honorable mentions in the 2023 dotCOMM Awards.
The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring web creativity and digital communication excellence. For the 2023 competition, there were over 2,500 entries from the United States, Canada and numerous other countries.
Imagine This! Marketing Group won awards in the following categories for their website designs: Nonprofits, Education and Government.
In the Nonprofit category, Imagine this! Marketing Group received the highest honor, a platinum award, for its work on Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary (effinghamanimalrescue.com). It also received an honorable mention for the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation (southeasternillinois.org) web design.
In the Education category, Imagine This! Marketing Group received a gold award for its website design of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Schools website (stanthony.com).
It also received an honorable mention in the Government category for its work on the Effingham County Chamber's website (effinghamcountychamber.com).
"Our team produces such great work, and these awards are a very nice way to be recognized. The real honor is our clients' trust in our team to create the design, website or marketing strategy to elevate their business and drive tangible growth," said Deana Nuxoll, President and Owner of Imagine This! Marketing Group.
