Illinois Women in Cannabis, a not-for-profit comprised of professional and entrepreneurial women in Illinois who are interested in the cannabis industry, announces it will be hosting 10 networking events throughout Illinois in September and October.
The group will be in Effingham Oct. 1 at Tuscan Hills Winery. 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include one drink and light appetizers.
The events offer an opportunity for the public to meet with cannabis industry professionals and the opportunity to discuss the impact legal cannabis will have on the state.
Illinois Women in Cannabis’ most recent networking event was attended by over 600 women and men, honoring public servants who passed the Illinois adult-use cannabis law via the legislature.
Kalee Hooghkirk, owner of Full Spektrum Clinical Services in West Dundee and Board Member of Illinois Women in Cannabis keeps close watch on regulations regarding both hemp and cannabis opportunities.
“Illinois Women in Cannabis creates a comfortable space to share ideas and overcome challenges. Promoting educational events can be precarious because of strict rules on social media platforms. As a new industry, we must communicate the safety, benefits and opportunities, all while constantly monitoring policy changes and implementation,” Hooghkirk explained.
Effingham Eventbrite Ticket Link is https://iwceffinghamoct1.eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit ilwomenincannabis.org.
