Springfield – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is asking for support in the “2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest” sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). This year’s cruiser submission for the ISP is posed in front of the Historic US Route 66 mural in Pontiac, IL.
Voting began Monday, July 15, 2019 and continues through Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. This year’s contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website. To cast your vote you can access the website link through the AAST Facebook page or go directly to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruisercontest. Scroll through the photos and at the bottom of the page select ILLINOIS from the drop-down menu. One vote per electronic device will be allowed. Agency rankings will be posted on the Facebook page daily.
The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2020 Wall Calendar.” The calendars will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning October 1, 2019. Net proceeds of calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member Troopers.
