SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair announces new theme and discount days for 2023. Changes have been made from theme days in years past. County Fairs and Horse Racing Day will start it all off on Thursday, Aug. 10, with gates opening at 7 a.m. This change will provide a full day of horse racing, county fair celebrations, free entertainment, carnival rides, fair food, traditional kick-off activities and the annual Twilight Parade.
In addition to a full day of fair fun, anyone who pays for parking on the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Thursday, Aug. 10, will receive a voucher for free parking to be redeemed on either Tuesday, Aug. 15; Wednesday, Aug. 16; or Thursday, Aug. 17.
Agriculture Day moves to Friday, Aug. 11, allowing for more livestock exhibitors and youth in agriculture participants to be on the grounds to celebrate the state’s No. 1 industry. The move to the first Friday will also help minimize the impact of school starting for some districts.
A new theme day “Twosday” will feature $2 admission for adults and seniors on Tuesday, Aug. 15. To enhance this family-friendly promotion, North American Midway, the fair’s carnival operator, will also offer all rides at $2 each. This is in addition to honoring all Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes sold before and during the fair.
“We took a look at our theme days and saw a couple of ways we could enhance our fairgoers’ experience,” said Rebecca Clark Illinois State Fair manager. “From opening our gates earlier for a full day of horse racing, to exposing more Illinoisians to our state’s No. 1 industry and offering affordable ways for families to enjoy the Illinois State Fair, our newly enhanced theme days will have something for everyone.”
The Governor’s Sale of Champions is also making the move to Governor’s Day, which will be Wednesday, Aug. 16. All fairgoers are encouraged to visit the Hall of Champions throughout the fair to visit with youth exhibitors and learn more about their prize-winning animals.
Thursday, Aug. 10, the official ribbon cutting for the Illinois State Fair will take place at 10 a.m. followed by carnival rides opening at noon, livestock shows, and fair food.
Below is the complete list of the 2023 Illinois State Fair theme and discount days:
Thursday, Aug. 10 — County Fairs & Horse Racing Day/Double the Fun
Friday, Aug. 11 — Agriculture Day
Saturday, Aug. 12 — Kids Day
Sunday, Aug. 13 — Veterans Day (Free admission for veterans and their families)
Monday, Aug. 14 — Senior & Scout Day (Free admission for seniors and scouts)
Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Twosday ($2 admission for adults and seniors)
Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Governor’s Day
Thursday, Aug. 17 — Republican Day
Friday, Aug. 18 — First Responders & Healthcare Heroes Day (Free admission for first responders and health care workers with ID)
Saturday, Aug. 19 — Park District Conservation Day
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Family Day
