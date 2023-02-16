One in 12 people in Illinois struggle with food insecurity daily, according to Feeding America. When families are hungry, making a healthy food choice is not always the easy choice.
To increase healthier outcomes for communities, SNAP Education at University of Illinois Extension and the Chicago Partnership for Health Promotion will host three regional Illinois Hunger and Health Conferences to facilitate partnerships among local, public and regional organizations working together to address food insecurity and its impact on health. All food pantry staff and volunteers are welcome to attend along with other organizations interested in addressing food insecurity in their communities.
“We are looking forward to building on the successes of last year’s conferences and continue to connect with our partners from across the state,” says Louise Hyneman, Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed Educator, and conference co-organizer. “The conferences will provide an opportunity to share ideas and resources impacting community health through food pantries while building a network of support.”
Participants may register for one of the in-person conferences held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 8 or May 5. Each workshop costs $10 per person and includes a noon meal. Fee waivers are available. Check-in details will be provided during registration. The three conferences will provide sessions on similar topics, so attend the one closest to you.
• March 8 at Illinois Valley Community College, Oglesby: Register at go.illinois.edu/HHCnorth. Registration closes Feb. 28.
• May 5 at Salvation Army, Springfield: Register at go.illinois.edu/HHCcentral. Registration closes April 27.
• Information on the Chicago conference will be announced on a later date
Participants will select two breakout sessions to attend during the workshop. Topics include a panel with grant funders and awardees for attendees to learn about how to successfully apply for grant, a panel with statewide and regional partners to discuss innovative ways food pantries can increase healthy donations, Trauma Informed Care at Food Pantries, and the opportunity to learn from a food pantry that has successfully Implemented Supporting Wellness at Pantries (SWAP). Attendees will also learn about SNAP-Ed resources, food pantry set-up, and the Find Food IL community food map.
The conference will conclude with a keynote speaker and award presentations for Illinois food pantry champions in these categories: Exceptional Food Pantry Manager, Healthy Pantry Innovations, Outstanding Health Equity Leader, and Volunteer of the Year.
Organizations are encouraged to submit award nominations by the time registration closes for the conference the nominee will attend: https://go.illinois.edu/NominateHHC23
For questions or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact organizer Louise Hyneman at lhyneman@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.
The Illinois Hunger and Health Conference is sponsored by University of Illinois Extension and the Chicago Partnership for Health Promotion with funds from USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.
