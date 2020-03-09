The Illinois Senior Olympics, administered by Senior Services of Central Illinois, are quickly approaching.
All men and women ages 50 and over are invited to participate in one or more of the many events that are offered. The Illinois Senior Olympics is affiliated with the National Senior Games Association, and this year's events serve as qualifiers for the 2021 National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Athletes must turn 50 years of age by Dec. 31, 2020, to participate in this year's games. General registration for the 2020 Illinois Senior Olympics is now open. Early registration ends on May 1 and extended registration dates are May 2-Aug. 7. No registrations will be accepted after Aug. 7. For more information on the available events, dates and locations and registration information, visit the Illinois Senior Olympics website at www.ilseniorolympics.org.
The Celebration of Athletes is an annual event that brings athletes together for a night of dinner, awards, and entertainment. The cost to attend is $12 and all athletes and their guests are welcome. Registration for this event is included in general registration for Illinois Senior Olympics, and guests may also register by calling Senior Services of Central Illinois. This year's event will be Friday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Erin's Pavilion, 4965 S. 2nd St., Springfield.
The Illinois Senior Olympics is always in need of volunteers for a number of events. Volunteer duties include handing out medals, materials and T-shirts; checking in, timing and keeping count for athletes; being a road marshal; and other duties as assigned. Time commitment varies by event. Contact Barb Hipsher at 528-4035 for volunteer opportunities or more information regarding volunteering for the Illinois Senior Olympics.
The Illinois Senior Olympics is still in need of sponsors and donors. If unable to provide a monetary contribution, there is a need for items, such as bottled water and granola bars. Contact Justin Yuroff at 528-4035 if you are interested, or would like more information regarding sponsorships. This event brings participants from all over the state of Illinois and beyond.
To learn more about the Illinois Senior Olympics, visit www.ilseniorolympics.org or contact Justin Yuroff, Illinois Senior Olympics Director, at 217-528-4035.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.