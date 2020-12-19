SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Illinois heath officials added 108 more coronavirus deaths to the state's toll on Saturday as daily fatalities have topped 100 for all but two days this month.
The newly recorded deaths push the state's pandemic toll to 15,123, according to the Department of Public Health, the tragic aftermath of a treacherous November that produced more than 300,000 new cases, an average of nearly 10,300 per day.
The agency also reported 7,562 newly confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Illinois hospitals had 4,624 coronavirus patients as of Friday, with 1,000 of those in intensive care units. Both numbers declining again for at least five consecutive days.
The Effingham County Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a woman over the age of 100 on Friday. The health department also announced 32 new cases, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 90s the same day.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling average test positivity rate continued its downward trend, recording 8.2 % through Dec. 16. Effingham County's rate also continued to drop to 14.7% for the same period.
