The Illinois Principals Association, which serves more than 6,100 educational leaders throughout the state of Illinois, announced new board members, including Beth Probst, principal of Newton Community High School, as state director for the Wabash Valley Region.
The Illinois Principals Association mission is to develop, support and advocate for innovative educational leaders. For more information about the IPA, visit www.ilprincipals.org.
