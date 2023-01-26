IPPA released its annual scholarship applications for undergraduate students. All applications are due by 4 p.m. March 1. Applications are accepted via mail or email.
IPPA Scholarships
The Illinois Pork Producers Association awards nine students with a scholarship each school year. Three levels are awarded: (3) Gold Scholarships at $2,000 each; (3) Silver Scholarships at $1,500 each; (3) Bronze Scholarships at $1,000 each. Applicants must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate or be enrolling to begin in the fall of 2023 to be eligible. IPPA scholarships are open to students pursuing any undergraduate degree at any two-year or four-year college. Previous winners may apply again. Applications may be submitted via mail or email.
Adam Fesser Scholarship
IPPA hosts the Adam Fesser scholarship each year, which is sponsored by the Mid-Illinois Pork Producers Association. One award of $1,000 will be given. Applicants must be an undergraduate at a university/college or community college for the fall semester 2022-2023. Applicants must also have been a 4-H or FFA member and an Illinois resident. Students applying for the Adam Fesser Scholarship must complete an application form and a typed essay identifying the reason they want to pursue a career in agriculture, as well as provide transcripts, list of achievements and activities, and statement of financial need. Applications will be reviewed by the Adam Fesser Scholarship Committee to determine the winner. Applications may be submitted via mail or email. Those who have previously won this scholarship are not eligible to apply again.
Ryan & Friends Scholarship
IPPA hosts the Ryan & Friends Scholarship each year, which is sponsored by the Purebred Swine Council. This scholarship will award a total of four $2,000 scholarships. Applicants must be an undergraduate at a university/college or community college for the fall semester 2023. Applicants must also have been a 4-H or FFA member. Students applying for the Ryan and Friends Scholarship must complete an application form and a typed essay identifying the reason they want to pursue a career in production agriculture, as well as provide transcripts, list of achievements and activities, and statement of financial need. Top applicants will be called in for interviews by the Ryan & Friends Scholarship committee.
To apply, visit https://ilpork.com/youth/scholarships.
