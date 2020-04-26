As part of the Pork Power: Partnering to Fight Hunger in Illinois campaign, Farmweld along with the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA), presented Catholic Charities, Enduring Freedom Ministries and The Master’s Hands with over 1,340 pounds of pork recently.
Farmweld is a strong supporter of the Pork Power Program and the Illinois Pork Producers. They have donated another $1,000 toward the program. Their president, Frank Brummer, has matched the donation making a $2,000 total donation through the IPPA Pork Power Program. Those contributions have been turned into 670 two-pound pork loins, divided between the three locations.
“Farmweld is part of this great community. We care about our friends, family and neighbors and want to help,” said Brummer, Farmweld president.
In 2008, the IPPA launched Pork Power with the goal of helping fight hunger in Illinois. It provides a system to donate pork to food banks throughout Illinois.
“Through the Pork Power program, we are fortunate to share quality pork with our community members and we are especially grateful for this donation during these challenging times,” said IPPA President Elect Alan Kollmann.
“We are so fortunate to be part of a community that cares about each other and has wonderful organizations like these food pantries to help those in need,” said Lori Runde, Farmweld vice president.
Since its inception in 2008, Pork Power has generated over 821,000 pounds of pork — enough for more than 2.7 million servings — for families throughout Illinois.
