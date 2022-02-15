Illinois Phi Beta Lambda will be hosting its annual State Leadership Conference on April 8 and 9 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
The organization’s state board is seeking local community members and business leaders to host interactive professional development workshops for its students.
The State Leadership Conference (SLC) is a two-day conference held each spring. SLC is the state championship for students in Phi Beta Lambda, who compete in their choice of more than 60 competitive business events, and attend workshops hosted by business leaders and community members.
Attendees of SLC will include the best and brightest college students from higher education institutions across the state. These students will compete in presentation-based and production-based events, network with members and business professionals, and attend workshops.
Workshop presenters are welcome to discuss topics related to their experiences and the best practices to prepare for careers in their field, life after college, career planning, or any topic of choice that correlates to their life expertise. Time slots are currently available on both days of the conference. Workshop presenters are welcome to join the members for a complimentary meal on the date of their presentation.
Those interested in presenting should contact Corbin Robinson at c.m.robinson98@gmail.com or 913-687-5312.
