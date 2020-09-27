Dr. Matthew Jones was recently sworn in as the new president of the Illinois Optometric Association (IOA) during an installation ceremony on Sept. 19.
“Now more than ever with the impact of COVID-19, the IOA will continue to be an ardent defender of our important vision and mission of protecting and advancing optometry for the benefit of public health,” Jones stated.
Jones has been an active member of the IOA for 17 years and a member of the President’s Cabinet since 2014. Jones studied Molecular Cellular Biology at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana, then received his Doctor of Optometry from Illinois College of Optometry (ICO) in 2008. After graduation, Jones joined his father’s practice, Drs. Sehy & Jones Optometrists, in Effingham, where he currently practices. Over the past 12 years, Jones has helped to grow the practice to six central Illinois locations.
In 2013, Jones was recognized as the “Young Optometrist of the Year” by the IOA. He has served as an adjunct associate professor of optometry for UMSL College of Optometry. He is a past president of the Eastern Illinois Optometric Society. In 2014, he was named one of “Effingham’s Top Community Leaders Under 40” award recipient.
Medical mission work has always been a passion for Jones, and he has been on over 20 international trips beginning at age 11. In recent years, he has led backpacking teams to provide eye care and other medical care to the remote villages of Central America. He currently lives in Effingham with his wife, Jennifer, and their three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.