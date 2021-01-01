Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.