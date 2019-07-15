The Illinois Library Association recently announced recipients of the 2019 ILA Awards.
Since its inception, the ILA Awards Program recognizes excellence in librarianship and library service in Illinois.
This year’s recipients are among the best and brightest within the Illinois library community and set a shining example of librarianship and library service. An awards ceremony honoring the award recipients will be held on Oct. 22 in conjunction with the 2019 ILA Annual Conference taking place Oct. 22-24 at the Tinley Park Convention Center.
Receiving the Alexander J. Skrzypek Award is Amy Sobrino for Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness.
