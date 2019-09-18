Illinois Fiber Connect has installed fiber-based broadband at the Effingham Performing Arts Center on Outer Belt West.
“As we look at ways to better serve our patrons, the installation of fiber broadband Internet was a must for the theater,” said Kin Jansen, executive director of the EPC. “Many of the tickets we sell are processed through Ticketmaster, which now requires us to use a hosted Ticketmaster application, so it would not have been possible for us to upgrade our hosting platform without this installation.”
The EPC serves the community by showcasing local, regional and national arts and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. The EPC also hosts educational shows for schools throughout the region and a summer youth theater camp program, which are key to promoting arts in the Effingham County community.
“The Effingham Performance Center is just one of the many attractions that make our city unique,” said Jansen. “Not many towns our size is fortunate enough to have a 1,500-seat theater. The theater continues to draw more and more people to our community each year.”
“Installing fiber to the performing arts center is something we’re very excited about,” said Kriss Donovan of Illinois Fiber Connect. “We are focused on growing our network, and also how we can continue to help our community stay connected with the advanced technology of fiber-based broadband.”
