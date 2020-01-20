The GFWC Illinois Federation of Women’s Club has several scholarships available at state and district levels.
State scholarships are not limited to current high school graduates. All ages of potential students are welcome to apply. The deadline for state scholarships is Saturday, Feb. 15. Recipients of the state scholarships will be notified by April 1. The district scholarship is only available to graduating high school seniors seeking a degree in the arts. The district deadline is Friday, Feb. 28. Recipients will be notified by April 1.
To obtain the guidelines and applications for these scholarships, contact your high school counselor. Scholarships are also available by contacting Becky Brown at 217-821-6780 or 217-342-4147. You can also stop by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce office at 903 N Keller Drive, Effingham.
