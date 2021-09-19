University of Illinois Extension is offering free STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) take-home kits. These kits are developed for children and provide teachers, parents, and caregivers an easy way to engage children in meaningful learning experiences about the world around them. Each month new kits are offered containing materials, complete instructions, and tips for engaging students in the activities. The kits are developed by University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator, Mary Fischer, serving Clay, Effingham, Fayette, and Jasper counties.
Jr. Mission: Explore! kits are geared towards youth ages 3 to 5.
Mission: Explore! kits are geared towards youth in grades 1st through 8th.
Be sure to stop by participating libraries to pick up a Mission: Explore! kit today while supplies last!
Effingham Public Library - 200 N. 3rd, Effingham, IL
Evans Public Library - 215 S. 5th St., Vandalia, IL
Flora Public Library - 216 N. Main St., Flora, IL
Newton Public Library - 100 S. Van Buren St., Newton, IL
Jr. Mission: Explore!
September 2021 – My Nature Book
October 2021 – Signs of Fall
Mission: Explore!
September 2021 – Nature Journaling
October 2021 – Science of Fall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.