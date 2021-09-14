Master gardeners, members of conservation agencies and organizations, stormwater professionals, landscape architects and consultants and community members in Effingham County and surrounding areas can learn landscape design and management practices that reduce pollution from runoff at a workshop hosted by University of Illinois Extension and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant (IISG).
The workshop will take place in a hybrid format, including four sessions online via Zoom and one in-person plant day.
Schedule for Rainscaping Training
Session 1: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 5-7:30 p.m. (via Zoom)
Session 2: Thursday, Sept. 30, 5-7:30 p.m. (via Zoom)
Session 3: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 5-7:30 p.m. (via Zoom)
Session 4: Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-7:30 p.m. (via Zoom)
Session 5: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at the Effingham County Extension Office (1209 Wenthe Drive, Effingham)
“Landscapes with rainscaping capture rainwater and allow it to soak in the ground, which improves the health of our local lakes, streams and rivers,” said Eliana Brown, a water quality Extension specialist with Illinois Extension and Illinois Indiana Sea Grant. “The Rainscaping Education Program teaches participants how to promote community awareness and education for these important practices.”
Over the course of four 2 1/2-hour training sessions and educational service opportunities, participants will learn how to site, design, construct and maintain a rain garden. Workshops include flipped classroom instruction through online training modules and experimental activities.
Participants will also create a demonstration rain garden at the University of Illinois Extension office in Effingham. A certificate of completion will be awarded to those who attend all sessions.
Participants will be charged $10 to cover the cost of instructional materials. Registration is limited to 25 people. Register online by Sept. 23 at go.illinois.edu/effinghamrainscaping.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call Jennifer at 217-347-7773. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.
For questions or concerns, reach out to Jennifer Jones at woodyar2@illinois.edu or call her at 217-347-7773.
